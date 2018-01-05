City crews work on repairing water leaks due to cold weather

The City of Waco said the cold weather has brought many water leaks in the past two weeks.

Crews have been out 24 hours a day and are still working on repairs.

On Jan. 4 crews worked on a water leak at 32nd and Lyle Ave. for a repair.

The city is thanking residents for their patience in helping them get these repairs done.

