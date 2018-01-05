City crews work on repairing water leaks due to cold weather - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

City crews work on repairing water leaks due to cold weather

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: City of Waco- Public Information/ Facebook) (Source: City of Waco- Public Information/ Facebook)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Waco said the cold weather has brought many water leaks in the past two weeks.

Crews have been out 24 hours a day and are still working on repairs. 

On Jan. 4 crews worked on a water leak at 32nd and Lyle Ave. for a repair. 

The city is thanking residents for their patience in helping them get these repairs done.  

