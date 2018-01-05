Former McLennan Co. Sheriff weighs in on Branch Davidian siege

For the Jan. 5 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Larry Lynch, the former McLennan County Sheriff.

During the interview, Lynch shared his experience working as a lieutenant during the Branch Davidian 51-day siege and standoff between members of the compound and law enforcement.

He also talked about his role negotiating with Branch Davidians, and what it was like witnessing the aftermath when the compound burned in 1993.

For more information visit “Truth and Lies: Waco,” the documentary event that recently aired as we near the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.

