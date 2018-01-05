Over 65 pounds of liquid meth labeled as 'printing ink' seized at DFW Airport

100 unlabed bottles containing liquid methamphetamine were seized at the DFW Airport (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Over 65 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

On Jan. 2, two boxes of unlabeled bottles disguised as "printing ink" with a declaring value of $90 were shipped from China to Memphis, Tenn. before its final destination to Fort Worth, Texas.

When the bottles arrived at the airport, a CBP canine inspection indicated a presence of narcotics. The clear liquid was tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

CBP says the methamphetamine has an estimated value of $297,000.

“Intercepting illegal drugs from entering our country is a top priority for CBP,” said Dallas Area Port Director Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr. “CBP officers targeted and seized a large amount of dangerous narcotics, preventing those drugs from ending up in the hands of our community.”

Homeland Security is investigating the incident.

CBP said they have seen a 212 percent increase in the last five years in methamphetamine seizures. In 2012, officers seized 14,131 pounds of methamphetamine at ports of entry. By 2017, this number was up to 44,065 pounds.

