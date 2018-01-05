Early morning fire fully engulfs home

A house in Lacy Lakeview has been fully engulfed by a fire on Friday morning.

Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Patricia Faulkner said the homeowner was making coffee around 5:30 a.m. when he noticed the fire at the home located at 331 S. Barbara St.

The fire spread quickly as it fully engulfed the home.

Four people were inside at the time but all were able to make it out. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead Fire Departments are on scene working to put the fire out. As of 7:15 a.m., the fire has not been completely put out.

Faulkner said the cause of the fire is still unknown. The house will be inspected when the fire is completely out.

