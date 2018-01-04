Family: Lost dog brought home

Caitlyn Coleman's autistic two-year-old son, Aevan, has been missing his dog for roughly 2 weeks now but as of Friday, the furry pal is home.

"Aevan is a little delayed on his speech, but one thing he does do is he goes up to Hades and he'll say 'my dog,'" Coleman said.

Hades disappeared from Coleman's mother's yard in Temple.

"I mean every single shelter in Texas, I have checked," Coleman said.

With no luck, Coleman's faith was beginning to dwindle until a bit of hope came her way.

"I got a text message two days after Christmas saying 'hey I know who has your dog... a dog flipper has your dog.'"

"So I was like can you tell me more... where can I find him and their response was 'what's in it for me.'"

The person wanted money but never provided proof to having the dog so Coleman went to the police.

"No leads, they tried to put a tracer on the number, nobody knows the phone number," Coleman said.

Which is why Coleman took to social media for help.

"I did the normal Craigslist, Facebook post, I did Bell County Pets on my Facebook and then everyone was saying 'hey, add this group,'" Coleman said.

Two weeks later, there was still no Hades. After Central Texas News Now aired the story, a woman reached out to the family saying she had found Hades and was going to keep him because her son was attached.

