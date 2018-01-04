Cru women open conference play with win over Louisiana College

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's basketball team erased a six-point deficit with less than nine minutes to go and pulled away late in a 91-85 victory over Louisiana College Thursday night in Belton.
Khaalia Hillsman had 20 points, leading No. 19 Texas A&M as the Aggies defeated Kentucky 74-70 in a women's basketball game at Reed Arena.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team earned its eighth consecutive win Thursday evening in Belton with a 79-67 win over Louisiana College.
The McLennan Highlanders avenged a five-point loss to New Mexico Nov. 10 with an 89-64 thrashing of the Thunderbirds this afternoon at Dallas Baptist University.
