Shed catches on fire while homeowners away

A shed caught on fire while homeowners were away near Riesel Thursday evening.

The fire started at a home in the 8600 block of Old Marlin Road.

A truck and ammunition were in the shed. They were a complete loss.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained before damaging the home.

Riesel, Hallsburg and Mart fire departments worked the scene.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.