One person detained, suspect on the loose in Waco shooting

Police have detained one person and another person is on the loose after a shooting in Waco.

Waco police said that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two men in the Waco Creek Center off of Waco Drive.

No injuries were reported and shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Central Texas News Now has a crew on the scene working to get more details.

