Blood Care Center encourages donations during National Blood Donor Month

Carter BloodCare is encouraging more people to donate blood during National Blood Donor Month.

On Thursday, the blood care center hosted a blood drive but only five people donated. However, during the winter months, the need is still there, especially for folks who have an RH negative blood type. In addition, the Blood Care Center is also looking for platelet donations.

Upcoming blood drives

Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive on Friday at Providence Health Center (6901 Medical Parkway) from 9 to 4 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be another blood drive at the H-E-B on Wooded Acres from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Midway ISD is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midway High School Old Theater Room at 8200 Mars Drive.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.