Non-profit organization providing mortgage-free, custom built home for Texas veteran

The non-profit organization Operation Finally Home is providing a mortgage-free, custom -built home, to wounded veteran and Texas A&M graduate, U.S. Army Lt. Garrett Spears.

In 2013 Spears was struck in the head by lightning and lost use of both his legs and his short-term memory while participating in combat field training.

Spears now lives with his mother and stepfather who provides his daily care.

Rebel Engine Entertainment recording artist Stephanie Quayle is teaming with Operation Finally Home in the Selfish For Red, White & Blue campaign to help raise funds for this project. Quayle will donate 100% of the profits sales of her new single “Selfish” from iTunes throughout the campaign.

“I am humbled to be a part of this initiative to raise funds for a veteran who has sacrificed so much for our great country,” said Stephanie Quayle. “Operation Finally Home provides one of the greatest gifts to those in need of a little extra support.”

U.S. Army Lt. Garrett Spears of San Antonio graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ronald Regan High School, receiving both an ROTC and academic scholarship to Texas A&M University. Knowing from an early age that he wanted to serve in the military, he signed his Army contract within the first week of college.

Spears graduated from Texas A&M University in 2011 with a degree in chemistry and began his Army career as the Chemical Corp (CBRN) officer for the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. He was promoted to First Lieutenant in 2013.

After nearly two years of inpatient rehabilitation, Spears was discharged in the fall of 2015, and his road to recovery continues as he is walking on a limited basis. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

