'Fire And Fury' publisher moves up book release date to Friday

(RNN) - The much-anticipated book at the center of a controversy between President Donald Trump and his former aide will be released Friday morning.
Michael Wolff's ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ will go on sale at 9 a.m. ET, four days ahead of its original release date.
Those familiar with the book claim it shows Trump unfit and unstable to be president. In the book, former Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon, described a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russians during the campaign as "treasonous.”
Henry Holt, the publisher of Michael Wolff's White House tell-all "Fire and Fury," says it's moving up publication to Friday because of "unprecedented demand."— Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) January 4, 2018
(It's also a common tactic of publishers to get it out before a judge could rule on a motion to block publication.)
Thursday, the White House issued a cease-and-desist order to the book’s publisher to Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co., alleging the book contained potentially libelous information. White House lawyers accuse Bannon of violating a non-disclosure agreement.
Booksellers were notified of the decision to publish the book hours after the cease-and-desist, according to CNN.
"The scandal of Michael Wolff’s new book isn’t its salacious details—it’s that everyone in Washington has known its key themes, and refused to act." Vintage @JamesFallows https://t.co/ulpc11VV2l— Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) January 4, 2018
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday the far-right American news website BreitbartNews should consider removing Bannon from his post as executive chairman.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...More >>
Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>