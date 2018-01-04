Man dead after trying to fix water leak

A 27-year-old man is dead after trying to fix a water leak under a home near Hallsburg.

Hallsburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on East Highway 6 Thursday afternoon.

ETMC performed CPR on the man and he was unresponsive at the time the ambulance transported him away.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said that the man was a relative of the woman at the home.

The cause of death is still unknown.

