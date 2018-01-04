Man dead after trying to fix water leak - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man dead after trying to fix water leak

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
By Kendall Green, Photographer
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A 27-year-old man is dead after trying to fix a water leak under a home near Hallsburg. 

Hallsburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on East Highway 6 Thursday afternoon. 

ETMC performed CPR on the man and he was unresponsive at the time the ambulance transported him away. 

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said that the man was a relative of the woman at the home. 

The cause of death is still unknown. 

