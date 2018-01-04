Cold-stunned turtles rescued along Texas coast

Several cold-stunned turtles were rescued along the Texas coast after Texas was hit with the cold weather, early this week.

The Cameron County Game Wardens and Coastal Fisheries Stadd spent the day picking up cold-stunned sea turtles from chilled waters of the Lower Laguna Madre.

All turtles were taken to Sea Turtle Inc. where they will be kept until the water warms up so that they can be released.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife said all reptiles can't regulate their body temperature. When water temperatures drop rapidly, sea turtles inshore waters may not have enough time to swim deeper, warmer waters.

