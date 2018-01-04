Cold-stunned turtles released after state hit with cold weather

Several cold-stunned turtles that were rescued along the Texas coast after the state was hit with cold weather have been released back onto the shore.

The Cameron County Game Wardens and Coastal Fisheries Stadd spent the day picking up cold-stunned sea turtles from chilled waters of the Lower Laguna Madre.

Over 2,000 turtles were recorded on the Texas coast, the largest cold-stunning event of sea turtles ever recorded.

Over 400 of the rehabilitated turtles were released Sunday at the Padre Island National Seashore.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife said all reptiles can't regulate their body temperature. When water temperatures drop rapidly, sea turtles inshore waters may not have enough time to swim deeper, warmer waters.

