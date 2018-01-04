Man arrested for sexually assaulting, threatening ex-girlfriend

A man was arrested for sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, and threatening to kill her and her new boyfriend back in May.

On May 12 around 4:24 p.m., Temple Police Department was called out to an apartment complex located at 3009 Ira Young Dr.in reference to a welfare check.

When officers arrived and met with the victim, she told officers that her ex-boyfriend identified as 55-year-old Martin Fitzgerald Gray had been at her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

She told police Gray had gone to her apartment to take her to get a broken taillight fixed, but once there, he began to confront her about her new dating relationship.

Gray asked her what her new boyfriend's name was, and when she refused to tell him Gray pulled a switchblade knife out of his pocket and threatened to kill the victim if she did have sex with him at that moment. He then sexually assaulted her.

Gray left her apartment a short time before officers arrived.

Gray was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $155,000 bond.

