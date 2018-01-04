Waco police blocking off streets - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco police blocking off streets

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police have blocked off Benton Dr. between Robinson Road and 27th Street. 

Police are not saying why the road is blocked off. 

A Central Texas News Now reporter said she could see several Waco police patrol cars along the street. 

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to dig for information and update things here. 

