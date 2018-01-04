Temple house fire displaces two people

Temple firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 4900 block of Ledgestone Trail just after 8:30 Wednesday night.

They quickly extinguished the blaze that was limited to the garage, with smoke damage to the rest of the house. Nobody was hurt, but two adults have been displaced, and are making temporary lodging arrangements. Temple Fire & Rescue says the fire was ruled unintentional and started from the improper disposal of a cigarette.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

