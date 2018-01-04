Improper disposal of cigarette leads to fire, displaces two people

Two people have been displaced by a house fire that started from the improper disposal of a cigarette in Temple.

Temple Fire and Rescue said the fire was in the 4900 block of Ledgestone Trail.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that was limited to the garage. The rest of the house was impacted by smoke damage. A vehicle parked in the garage received heat and smoke damage as well.

The dollar loss has been estimated at $40,000.

The two occupants were alerted by the smoke alarm and are now making temporary lodging arrangements.

No one was injured in the fire.

