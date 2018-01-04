Man crashes car after high speed chase with police

A man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high speed chase late Wednesday night.

DPS troopers on scene said the chase started near mile marker 380 in Italy. Italy police started the pursuit.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety joined in the pursuit.

The chase ended on the southbound I-35 frontage road near 19th Street in Waco.

Troopers on scene said the driver of the vehicle was stable. Italy Police Department will handle the charges for the suspect. Troopers said the individual will be facing DWI and evading arrest charges.

We are continuing to work to find further details on this story.

