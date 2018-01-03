Lady Bears have record night against Iowa State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears have record night against Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) - Natalie Chou had 17 points and hit five of Baylor's 12 3-pointers, Kalani Brown had another double-double and the No. 6 Lady Bears overwhelmed Iowa State 89-49 on Wednesday night.

Six players scored in double figures for Baylor (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), which started the game with a 10-0 run and won its 10th straight. The Lady Bears led by 18 points after the first quarter and had their largest halftime lead ever in a Big 12 game at 52-16.

Brown had 13 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double this season. Dekeiya Cohen and Lauren Cox each scored 14 points, while Juicy Landrum and Alexis Morris had 10.

Bridget Carleton led Iowa State (7-7, 1-2) with 15 points and five rebounds. Emily Durr had 10 points.

The Cyclones had 18 turnovers before getting credited with their first assist late in the third quarter. They finished with 20 turnovers and five assists

Chou made her first six shots, including five 3s, before her only miss on a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter.

Baylor's 12 3-pointers were one short of matching the school record. The Lady Bears shot 52 percent (12 of 23) from long range and 54 percent (35 of 65) overall.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa St.: The Cyclones have lost 14 consecutive games in Waco since a 88-43 win in February 1997, in the first meeting between the two teams. ... Iowa State, the Big 12 leader making more than nine 3s per game, was only 3-of-20 (15 percent) from long range.

Baylor: The national leader allowing opponents to shoot only 31 percent from the field, Baylor held Iowa State to 29 percent (16 of 56). The Lady Bears have won 67 of their last 68 games at the Ferrell Center.

UP NEXT

Iowa State is on the road again, Sunday at No. 12 West Virginia.

Baylor plays its next three games on the road, starting Saturday at Kansas and ending at Iowa State in two weeks.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident

    NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:55 PM EST2017-12-29 17:55:50 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 5:10 AM EST2018-01-04 10:10:38 GMT

    The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.

    More >>

    The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.

    More >>

  • Curry three seals Warriors win over Mavericks

    Curry three seals Warriors win over Mavericks

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-04 05:06:16 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS
    DALLAS (AP) - Stephen Curry hit a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 125-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Curry finished with 32 points as Golden State's "Big Four" combined for 100 points - and the Warriors needed every one of them against a Mavericks team that had won four straight. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had 25 points each, and Draymond Green added 18 to go with 10 rebounds. Wesley Matthews...More >>
    DALLAS (AP) - Stephen Curry hit a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 125-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Curry finished with 32 points as Golden State's "Big Four" combined for 100 points - and the Warriors needed every one of them against a Mavericks team that had won four straight. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had 25 points each, and Draymond Green added 18 to go with 10 rebounds. Wesley Matthews...More >>

  • Texas women rally to defeat OK State

    Texas women rally to defeat OK State

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-01-04 04:51:12 GMT

    LaShann Higgs scored a career-high 30 points and Brooke McCarty added 21 to help No. 8 Texas rally late to beat No. 20 Oklahoma State 84-79 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    LaShann Higgs scored a career-high 30 points and Brooke McCarty added 21 to help No. 8 Texas rally late to beat No. 20 Oklahoma State 84-79 on Wednesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly