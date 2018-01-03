Highlassies drop game to San Jacinto - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlassies drop game to San Jacinto

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlassies and San Jacinto Gators closed out the 2018 edition of the McLennan Shoot-out tonight at The Highlands with the Gators coming away with the 61-40 victory.

The first quarter was a series of runs. San Jacinto opened the game on an 8-0 run. McLennan’s Jaylonn Walker kept the Highlassies in the game with a 5-0 run of her own to cut the Gators lead to three, 8-5, midway through the quarter. San Jacinto responded with a 7-0 run to extend the lead to double digits for the first time in the contest, 15-5, and led by 11 going into the second quarter, 20-7. The Gators continued to hold the Highlassies at bay in the second quarter, extending their lead to 18 at the half, 36-18.

McLennan rallied to start the third. The Highlassies held San Jacinto to one basket and a free throw in the first five plus minutes of the quarter and scored nine points of their own to trim the lead to 12, 39-27. The Gators pulled away once again, leading by as many as 20 in the period. San Jacinto led by 16 going into the fourth, 47-31, and led by as many as 23 in the final period.

Jaylonn Walker led the way for McLennan with eight points.

The Highlassies travel to Dallas Tuesday to face Paul Quinn at 5:30 p.m. in the final nonconference tuneup before the start of conference play Jan. 13 against Ranger.

  • NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident

    NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:55 PM EST2017-12-29 17:55:50 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 5:10 AM EST2018-01-04 10:10:38 GMT

    The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.

    More >>

    The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.

    More >>

  • Curry three seals Warriors win over Mavericks

    Curry three seals Warriors win over Mavericks

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-04 05:06:16 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS
    DALLAS (AP) - Stephen Curry hit a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 125-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Curry finished with 32 points as Golden State's "Big Four" combined for 100 points - and the Warriors needed every one of them against a Mavericks team that had won four straight. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had 25 points each, and Draymond Green added 18 to go with 10 rebounds. Wesley Matthews...More >>
    DALLAS (AP) - Stephen Curry hit a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 125-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Curry finished with 32 points as Golden State's "Big Four" combined for 100 points - and the Warriors needed every one of them against a Mavericks team that had won four straight. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had 25 points each, and Draymond Green added 18 to go with 10 rebounds. Wesley Matthews...More >>

  • Texas women rally to defeat OK State

    Texas women rally to defeat OK State

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-01-04 04:51:12 GMT

    LaShann Higgs scored a career-high 30 points and Brooke McCarty added 21 to help No. 8 Texas rally late to beat No. 20 Oklahoma State 84-79 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    LaShann Higgs scored a career-high 30 points and Brooke McCarty added 21 to help No. 8 Texas rally late to beat No. 20 Oklahoma State 84-79 on Wednesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly