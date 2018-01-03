Man taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wound - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wound

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Killeen police said the incident happened on the 3200 block of Westcliff Road around 7:10 p.m. 

The man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries. 

No other details were released. 

