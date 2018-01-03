New Mexico couple opens cafe at historic house in Waco

A Texas historical landmark in downtown Waco is now the home of a new local business.

Tesla's Cafe and Coffee Pub opened its doors on Christmas Eve at the Sturgis House in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue.

James N. Harris built the home in 1887 using handmade bricks from Brazos River sand. Mr. and Mrs. James H. Sturgis bought the house in 1912.

Last March, Tesla's co-owner Margaret Smelser had a dream about serving pie and sandwiches at a Victorian house that looked like the Sturgis House.

When the New Mexico couple saw it, they decided to lease it because they knew it was the perfect spot for their business.

"We fell in love with it when we saw it. We came inside and look at it and said this is going to work. This looks great. I love the character, the feel. Everything. It just felt right." Tesla's Cafe and Coffee Pub co-owner Heath Collard said.

The scratch kitchen with a steampunk theme aims for each of their customers to have a unique experience.

"The theme and the overall feel of the house is very unique. It's very calming and welcoming," Smelser said.

The business that now serves Chaney Brother's Coffee from Crawford also plans to offer local craft beer and wine.

The hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The cafe is also open for brunch from 10 to 1 p.m.

