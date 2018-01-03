Dump truck overturns, hitting vehicle - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Dump truck overturns, hitting vehicle

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Officers responded to a scene Wednesday of a dump truck that had overturned and hit a white vehicle. 

College Station police said that the accident happened on Highway 6 and Harvey Road. 

Police said the dump truck was traveling southbound on Highway 6. As the truck approached Harvey Road, the white vehicle tried to make a right turn to travel westbound on Harvey Road. The dump truck overturned onto its left side, hitting the vehicle. 

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. 

The road was closed for more than three hours. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly