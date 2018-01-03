Police investigating drop boxes burglaries

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating a serious of crimes where suspects have been stealing money from drop boxes.

Police said thieves are going to places that have payment drop boxes, and using a device such as a stick with tape on the end of it, to reach into the pay slot and remove the money.

Police are asking residents to be aware if anyone using this form of payment, to instead pay directly to the company during business hours or make other arrangements until businesses correct this problem.

Police are asking all business to make pay box inaccessible to someone using this type of device or get rid of drop boxes altogether.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.