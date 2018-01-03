Man wanted in Texas woman's death believed in Colorado

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities believe a 44-year-old man they've identified as a person of interest in the death of a woman and abduction of her two daughters is in southern Colorado.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks says photos Dec. 30 from a convenience store in Trinidad, Colorado - about 200 miles (321.85 kilometers) south of Denver- appear to show Terry Allen Miles. He's being sought for questioning in the death of 44-year-old Tonya Bates and the abduction of her 14- and 7-year-old daughters from the north Austin suburb.

Miles and Bates were roommates. Her body was found Sunday at the home they shared. It's not clear how long she was dead.

Banks said Wednesday the girls weren't in the photos but police received tips from people claiming to have seen them.

