Fire under investigation in Lampasas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fire under investigation in Lampasas

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Lampasas City Government Facebook Page) (Source: Lampasas City Government Facebook Page)
(Source: Lampasas City Government Facebook Page) (Source: Lampasas City Government Facebook Page)
(Source: Lampasas City Government Facebook Page) (Source: Lampasas City Government Facebook Page)
LAMPASAS, TX (KXXV) -

The cause of a structure fire is under investigation in Lampasas. 

The city posted on Wednesday that the Lampasas Fire Department was dispatched to Avenue A and Race Street for a structure fire at 12:21 p.m. 

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly