Baylor soccer captain invited to USWNT U-23 camp

Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James will take part in the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team training camp, running Jan. 4-11 at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif.

The Fairview, Texas, native is one of 23 collegiate student-athletes joining three NWSL players to train for the week, overlapping with the full U.S. WNT training camp held at the same location.

James previously trained with the U-20 team in 2014 while still in high school, with this week’s invite earning her first as a collegiate student-athlete.

A strong showing in 2017 secured the invitation for James, with the junior earning United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team, All-Big 12 First Team, and Scholar All-America Second Team.

She served as one of the three captains for the 2017 squad, helping lead BU to a Big 12 tournament title and the program’s best-ever run in the NCAA postseason, advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time. In some of her best outings of the season, James was named to the Big 12 Soccer Championship All-Tournament team after shutting down three of the conference’s top offenses.

U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team Roster by Position:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Emily Boyd (California; Scottsdale, Ariz.), Ella Dederick (Washington State; Camarillo, Calif.), Devon Kerr (Ohio State; Barrie, Ontario), Casey Murphy (Rutgers; Bridgewater, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (8): Indigo Gibson (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.), Hailey Harbison (Pepperdine; San Diego, Calif.), Ellie Jean (Penn State; Coventry, Conn.), Hailie Mace (UCLA; Ventura, Calif.), Phoebe McClernon (Virginia; West Chester, Pa.), Paige Monaghan (Butler; Roxbury, N.J.), Kaleigh Riehl (Penn State; Fairfax Station, Va.), Samantha Staab (Clemson; San Diego, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Dorian Bailey (North Carolina; Mission, Kan.), Jaye Bossiere (Stanford; Los Altos Hills, Calif.), Jordan DiBiasi (Stanford; Littleton, Colo.), Haley Hanson (Nebraska; Overland Park, Kan.), Julie James (Baylor; Fairview, Texas), Cece Kizer (Mississippi; Overland Park, Kan.), Brianna Visalli (Pepperdine; San Jose, Calif.)

FORWARDS (7): Kyra Carusa (Stanford; San Diego, Calif.), Summer Green (Chicago Red Stars; Milford, Mich.), Cyera Hintzen (Texas; Garland, Texas), Darian Jenkins (NC Courage; Riverton, Utah), Margaret Purce (Boston Breakers; Silver Spring, Md.), Ally Watt (Texas A&M; Colorado Springs, Colo.), Morgan Weaver (Washington State; University Place, Wash.)