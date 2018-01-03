Baylor women's tennis makes preseason top 25

The Baylor women’s tennis program begins the spring season ranked No. 20 nationally in the Oracle/ITA Division I Preseason Poll. The Lady Bears are third in the poll among Big 12 Conference teams, following No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 12 Texas.

Baylor, which has earned 13 consecutive NCAA Tennis Championship selections and 20 overall, returns three letterwinners from last season, including senior Theresa Van Zyl, sophomore Jessica Hinojosa and sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk.

Sixteenth-year head coach Joey Scrivano bolstered his roster with freshmen Livia Kraus, Katelyn Parker, Kristina Sorokolet, Dominika Sujova and Giorgia Testa, and sophomore transfer Camilla Abbate.

Baylor finished last season with a 22-7 record overall and an 8-2 mark in Big 12 play. The Lady Bears were perfect at home in the regular season, 15-0, and finished the season with a No. 17 final team ranking.

Following a fall season of experience, Van Zyl, Kraus and Hinojosa entered the singles rankings at No. 98, No. 110 and No. 117, respectively.

The Lady Bears begin their spring season on the road at Rice on Jan. 21, before kicking off their home slate with a doubleheader against Western Michigan and New Mexico on Jan. 26.