Baylor women's tennis makes preseason top 25

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
LaShann Higgs scored a career-high 30 points and Brooke McCarty added 21 to help No. 8 Texas rally late to beat No. 20 Oklahoma State 84-79 on Wednesday night.More >>
LaShann Higgs scored a career-high 30 points and Brooke McCarty added 21 to help No. 8 Texas rally late to beat No. 20 Oklahoma State 84-79 on Wednesday night.More >>
Natalie Chou had 17 points and hit five of Baylor's 12 3-pointers, Kalani Brown had another double-double and the No. 6 Lady Bears overwhelmed Iowa State 89-49 on Wednesday night.More >>
Natalie Chou had 17 points and hit five of Baylor's 12 3-pointers, Kalani Brown had another double-double and the No. 6 Lady Bears overwhelmed Iowa State 89-49 on Wednesday night.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies and San Jacinto Gators closed out the 2018 edition of the McLennan Shoot-out tonight at The Highlands with the Gators coming away with the 61-40 victory.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies and San Jacinto Gators closed out the 2018 edition of the McLennan Shoot-out tonight at The Highlands with the Gators coming away with the 61-40 victory.More >>