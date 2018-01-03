Map kiosks installed in downtown Waco

The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau posted on their Facebook page that map kiosks are being installed in downtown Waco to help visitors find their way around Waco.

One of the map kiosks is located at 6th St. and Webster Ave.

That kiosk is one of the eight map kiosks to be installed.

Over 2 million people visit Waco per year, according to Waco Convention and Vistors Bureau.

