UMHB basketball teams return to conference play

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to American Southwest Conference play with a pair of home doubleheaders this week. The Cru men and women both wrapped up non-conference play over the Christmas break.

UMHB will open the home stand with a doubleheader against Louisiana College on Thursday with the women’s game set for a 5:30 PM tip-off. The men’s game will follow at 7:30 PM. The Cru will welcome Belhaven University to the Mayborn Campus Center for a Saturday doubleheader. The women are scheduled to start at 2:00 PM on Saturday with the men to follow at 4:00 PM.

The UMHB women will bring a seven-game winning streak into this week’s play and the Cru women are 11-2 overall and 4-1 in ASC play. The UMHB men are 9-4 overall and have a 2-3 league mark going into this week. Louisiana College’s women are 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the ASC. The Wildcat men are 2-7 overall and 0-4 in ASC play on the year. The LC men will be playing their third game at the Mayborn Campus Center in a week’s time after playing two games in the Cru Classic last week. The Belhaven women are currently 0-11 overall and 0-4 in ASC play. The Belhaven men have a 2-8 overall mark and are 1-3 in the ASC. The Blazers men and women will play a doubleheader at Concordia Texas Thursday night in Austin before facing UMHB on Saturday.