Animal shelter in urgent need of adoptions after cold weather, holds free adoption event

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

The Humane Society of Central Texas is holding a free adoption event in response to cold weather keeping adopters out of the shelter. 

Each adoption will come with a dog bed and goodie bag. 

The Humane Society is located at 2032 Circle Rd. in Waco. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 

