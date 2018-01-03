Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Killeen

A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen on Wednesday.

Around 11:34 a.m. officers found the teen in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Dr. He was transported to McLane Children's hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the boy was home alone from school because he was sick. His mother was at work at the time of the shooting and came home immediately when she was notified.

The boy's mother is at the hospital now with her son.

Killeen police are investigating the shooting.

