Officer notices blood during traffic stop, occupants of vehicle arrested, detained for robbery

Police said that two men were arrested and two juveniles were detained after an aggravated robbery at the Copperas Cove City Park on Tuesday evening.

Copperas Cove police said that an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of W. Ave. B. after a vehicle left the city park without its headlights on.

The officer noticed that the occupants of the vehicle had blood on them, and there was blood in the back seat. As the officer was talking to the occupants, the police department received a report of an armed robbery that had recently occurred at the park.

The victim of the robbery, a juvenile, said that four people assaulted him and held a knife to his throat. The victim said he met the suspects at a convenience store and paid them to give him a ride home. When he took his wallet out to pay them, the suspects began assaulting him. They stole his money and his cell phone.

As a result of the robbery, the juvenile in the car was detained and the two adult passengers, Raquan Jones-Lewis and Lance Stennis, were arrested.

They are being held on a $100,000 bond.

The fourth suspect, also a juvenile, was later detained at a residence in Copperas Cove.

