Two people arrested for possession of marijuana in Corsicana

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Corsicana Police Department)
(Jaycie Nicole Gilchrist)
(Noah Floyd Rucks)
CORSICANA, TX (KXXV) -

The Corsicana Police Department said they arrested two people for possession of marijuana on Tuesday night. 

Narcotics Detective Jarrett Girard observed the driver of a vehicle traveling in the 500 block of Dobbins Rd. around 9:30 p.m., holding an ignited fireworks outside his car's window. 

When the detective made contact with Jaycie Nicole Gilchrist and Noah Floyd Rucks, he had a strong odor of marijuana. A search revealed multiple bags of cocaine ready for sale, a bag of heroin, and numerous Xanax tablets, marijuana, scales and empty bags. 

The driver was arrested for two counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. 

The passenger was arrested for one count of possession of controlled substance. 

