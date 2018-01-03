Two people arrested for possession of marijuana in Corsicana

The Corsicana Police Department said they arrested two people for possession of marijuana on Tuesday night.

Narcotics Detective Jarrett Girard observed the driver of a vehicle traveling in the 500 block of Dobbins Rd. around 9:30 p.m., holding an ignited fireworks outside his car's window.

When the detective made contact with Jaycie Nicole Gilchrist and Noah Floyd Rucks, he had a strong odor of marijuana. A search revealed multiple bags of cocaine ready for sale, a bag of heroin, and numerous Xanax tablets, marijuana, scales and empty bags.

The driver was arrested for two counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The passenger was arrested for one count of possession of controlled substance.

