Former newspaper editor shares experience covering the Branch Davidian siege

For the Jan. 3 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Bob Lott, a former editor for the Waco Tribune-Herald.

During the interview, Lott shared his experience covering the Branch Davidian siege and standoff between members of the compound and federal agents.

He also talked about the publication of the “Sinful Messiah,” a series on Branch Davidians and their leader David Koresh.

