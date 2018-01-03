Inmate attempts to commit suicide inside Bell County Jail

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said an inmate attempted to commit suicide inside the jail on New Year's Day.

The Bell County Correctional Officers were notified of the inmate identified as 23-year-old Eli Gauna Jr. hanging in one of the cells.

When the correctional officers entered the cell they provided medical attention to Gauna.

Gauna was transported to Baylor Scott and WhiteEmergency where he continues to receive medical attention.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, his family was notified.

Gauna was originally transported to the Bell County Jail by Temple police on Dec. 30 for burglary of a building.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department turned the investigation of attempted suicide over to the Texas Rangers.

