Sheriff's office identifies man, woman killed in murder-suicide

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Williamson County Sheriff's office identified the man and woman killed in a murder-suicide overnight, Fox7 said. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of County Road 424.

Early Wednesday morning, Sheriff Robert Chody said that others were in the house but they did not witness the shooting.

The two people were identified as 48-year-old Richard Lee DeHart and 42-year-old Ellen Rachelle DeHart.

