'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

It's official! 

Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" are expecting their fifth child. 

Chip announced it on Twitter with "hints" leading to the reveal. 

The final season of Fixer Upper is currently on the air. 

Congratulations to the Gaineses! 

