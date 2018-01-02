Woman arrested for pepper-spraying woman in car with child inside

The Bellmead Police Department said they have arrested a woman for pepper-spraying a woman while she was in a vehicle with a child inside. The initial incident happened in July, and 23-year-old Jessica Outley of Waco was arrested on New Year's Day.

On July 8, an officer was dispatched to a hospital in reference to the assault.

Police said they met with Outley, and she told police she met with her ex-boyfriend at a local car wash in the 1500 block of Hogan Lane.

During the meeting, the 22-year-old victim showed up. Police said Outley had previously told the victim that she would fight her next time she saw her.

The 22-year-old victim got into Outley's ex-boyfriend car, and Outley then told the victim to get out of the car to fight her.

The victim refused to get out, and then Outley pepper-sprayed her and continued to assault her.

Outley stated that her ex-boyfriend attempted to pull her off of the victim, and then she blacked out. While she was blacked out, she received minor injuries. She told police she could not recall how she received those injuries.

When police met with the victim, police found out a 4-year-old child was in the car at the time of the incident. The child was reported to be okay, but had been exposed to the pepper spray during the confrontation.

A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Outley. She was arrested on Jan. 1 for assault causing bodily injury and abandoning endangering child criminal negligence.

