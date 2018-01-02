Man arrested for bank robbery, led authorities on short pursuit

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety said they arrested a suspect accused of robbing a bank, after leading authorities on a chase on Thursday morning.

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety said the suspect robbed the First National Bank around 2:21 p.m. at the First National Bank located at 300 E Elm St. on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Bank employees told police the suspect approached them with a note demanding money.

The suspect left the area on foot with an unknown amount of money.

On Thursday around 10:56 a.m. the Italy Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit for a traffic violation that led authorities to Waco, where the suspect was arrested and booked in the Ellis County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, evading arrest-vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify-fugitive.

During the investigation, Hillsboro police said the suspect used a family member's name when arrested. Authorities are using a fingerprint identification system to try to identify him.

