Authorities searching for bank robbery suspect

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety said they are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:21 p.m. at the First National Bank located at 300 E Elm St.

The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Bank employees told police the suspect approached them with a note demanding money.

The suspect left the area on foot with an unknown amount of money.

The possible suspect vehicle was located in the area of Church and Walnut St. No injuries were reported.

If anyone knows who this man is or his whereabouts you are asked to call police at 254-582-8406.

