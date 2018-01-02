Williamson County Sheriff's Office worked 8 car burglaries on Ne - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Williamson County Sheriff's Office worked 8 car burglaries on New Year's Eve

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said that deputies worked on at least 8 car burglaries on New Year's Eve. 

The reports were from the Paloma Lake subdivision area and the majority were unlocked cars. 

If you know anything about these incidents you are asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

