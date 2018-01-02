Aggies Carter named SEC freshman of the week

Texas A&M freshman Chennedy Carter was named SEC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, notching her second weekly honor of the season. She scored 36 points in the Aggies conference opener at No. 4 South Carolina, and scored 28 points with seven assists against SMU this past week.



Carter, who averaged 32.0 points and 5.5 assists, scored the fourth-most points by a Texas A&M player in history at South Carolina on Sunday, as the Aggies came up short in a 61-59 thriller. It marked her third career 30+ point game, making her just the fifth Texas A&M player with three 30-point games in a career.



It was the second-most points scored by a Division I freshman this season and the second-most points scored by a Texas A&M freshman in history, trailing just Carter's own 46-point performance at Southern California on Dec. 15. Her 36 points were the most for a Texas A&M player of any classification against a ranked team, and her 37 shot attempts were the most for a Division I player this season.



The Mansfield, Texas native scored 28 points with seven assists and no turnovers in the 79-57 win against SMU on Thursday, matching a career-high with four 3-pointers, which she would do in both games last week.



She is the first Texas A&M player to win SEC Freshman of the Week twice, and is the first Texas A&M player to win conference freshman of the week honors twice in a season since Adaora Elonu and Sydney Carter did it in the 2008-09 season.



Carter and the No. 19 Aggies return to action on Thursday, January 4 to host Kentucky at 6 p.m.