Carbon monoxide blamed for deaths of two people from Central Texas during hunting trip

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said three people died of carbon monoxide poisoning inside a box trailer that converted into a cabin during a hunting trip in Brownwood.

Authorities identified them as 13-year-old Cody Glass of Troy, 41-year-old Bryan Glass of Temple and 69-year-old John Steve Glass Sr. from Brownwood.

The Brown Sheriff's Office said Bryan Glass is the father of the 13-year-old.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said they found the three people dead in a cargo trailer that was used to sleep in at deer camp near Bangs on Dec. 30 around 1:11 p.m.

The Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill said two propane heaters were used to keep the cabin warm but the structure didn't have proper ventilation. He says there was no way for the poisonous fumes from the heaters to escape.

