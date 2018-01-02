City of Killeen to hold Christmas tree recycling event

The City of Killeen will be holding a Christmas tree recycling event this Saturday.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center located at 3301 South W.S. Young Dr.

Trees are chipped and shredded on site and offered back to participants as mulch for use on their lawns or gardens.

All ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations must be removed prior to dropping off trees.

For more information about this and other Keep Killeen Beautiful programs, call the Volunteer Center at 501-7878.

