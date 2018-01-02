Central Texas water supplier to shut off water for pump repair

Water will be shut off for an undetermined amount of time. (Source: Pixabay)

Moore Water Supply in Beaver Lake has announced that they will be turning off water due to problems with their pump. The water shutoff could last anywhere from a day to a week.

The water supply company said they have requested repair crews to come work on the pump. However, because of weather and a surplus of pump issues with other water suppliers, they are unable to pinpoint when the pump will be fixed.

