Central Texas water supplier to shut off water for pump repair

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Water will be shut off for an undetermined amount of time.
AXTELL, TX (KXXV) -

Moore Water Supply in Beaver Lake has announced that they will be turning off water due to problems with their pump. The water shutoff could last anywhere from a day to a week. 

The water supply company said they have requested repair crews to come work on the pump. However, because of weather and a surplus of pump issues with other water suppliers, they are unable to pinpoint when the pump will be fixed. 

