Bears look to rebound in Big 12 home opener against TCU

Bears look to rebound in Big 12 home opener against TCU

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
SPORTS-Baylor Basketball1 SPORTS-Baylor Basketball1
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

After a tough effort against Texas Tech, Baylor returns home to take on TCU.

The Horned Frogs are coming off their first loss in 17 games after dropping a one point decision to conference foe Oklahoma.

Baylor coach Scott Drew says the reason his team fell to Texas Tech is simple and they'll have to avoid the same mistake against TCU.

"We just got killed on the glass. If TCU is getting second and third shots just point blank at the bucket there's no defense that's going to stop that."

TCU is in the top 30 in both three point and two point field goal shooting. Five players average more than 10 points a game for the Frogs.

"[TCU point guard] Desmond Bane came off the bench last year as a freshman and he got a lot better. He went from averaging two points a game to like thirteen." said Baylor junior, King McClure.

Injuries continue to hamper the Green and Gold with Jo Lual-Acuil and Terry Maston both having issues.

"Terry right now has the strongest hand in America with that plate in there," said Drew, "It's just a matter of getting him in there and getting reps which we weren't able to do before Tech."

As for Jo, Drew says the team's leading rebounder will be a game time decision after a non contact foot injury kept him out of the conference opener.

Baylor tips off against TCU Dec 20 at 6:00 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

