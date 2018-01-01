BU softball's Scroggins advances in national team tryout - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BU softball's Scroggins advances in national team tryout

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Baylor softball senior outfielder, Jessie Scroggins, was announced as one of nine softball athletes out of just under 100 to advance out of the open tryouts into the 2018 USA Softball Women’s National Team Selection Camp, announced Sunday evening by USA Softball.

Scroggins joins former teammate Lindsey Cargill to represent Baylor among the 60-plus invitees who will compete for a spot on the national squad throughout the upcoming week.

The Selection Camp will take place January 1-5, 2018 at Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex in Clearwater, Fla., with the invitees vying for a spot on the 2018 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) roster which will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Women’s World Championship in Chiba, Japan, August 2-12, 2018, the World Cup of Softball XIII and select invitational events.

The Lakewood, Calif., native was spectacular in 2017, becoming the first outfielder to earn Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and an All-Big 12 First Team selection. She finished off her junior campaign with her second-straight season with 70-plus hits, hitting .352 at the plate and posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

During the selection process, athletes will participate in position drills as well as simulated games and be evaluated by the USA Softball Women’s National Team Selection Committee (WNTSC). 

    •   
